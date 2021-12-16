 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

