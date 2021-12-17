Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.