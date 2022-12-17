 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM EST until SUN 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

