 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
Weather

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert