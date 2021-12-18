Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.