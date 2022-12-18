This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain toda…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpep…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket t…