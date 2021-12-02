For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
