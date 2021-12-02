Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.