This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
