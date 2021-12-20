 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

