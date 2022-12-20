Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain toda…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket t…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperat…