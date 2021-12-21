 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

