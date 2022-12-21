This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with periods of rain or freezing rain late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
