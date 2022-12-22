 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

