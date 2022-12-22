This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
