 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Weather

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert