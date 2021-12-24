Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
