For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 10 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain toda…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.