Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
