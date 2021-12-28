Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…