 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert