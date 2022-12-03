Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.