Culpeper's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Culpeper
