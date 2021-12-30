Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
