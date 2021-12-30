 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

