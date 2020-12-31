Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.