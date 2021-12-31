 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

