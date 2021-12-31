Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
