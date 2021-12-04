 Skip to main content
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

