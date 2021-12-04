Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloud…