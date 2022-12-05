Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecast…