Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.