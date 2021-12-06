Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.