Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.