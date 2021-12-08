 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

