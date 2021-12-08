This evening in Culpeper: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s t…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It …
Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomor…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…