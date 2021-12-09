 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

