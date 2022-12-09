This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
