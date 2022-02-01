This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
