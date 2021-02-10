Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.