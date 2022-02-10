Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.