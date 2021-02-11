Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.11. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.