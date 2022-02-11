For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
