Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.