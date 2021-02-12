 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.76. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

