This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with light freezing rain in the evening. Some icing possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.51. Today's forecasted…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Th…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
This evening in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely h…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
This evening in Culpeper: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. S…