Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with light freezing rain in the evening. Some icing possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast.