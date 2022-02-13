Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forec…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The fo…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpe…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…