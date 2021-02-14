This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.51. Today's forecasted…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Th…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
This evening in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
This evening in Culpeper: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. S…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Culpeper people should be prepar…