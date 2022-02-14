 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert