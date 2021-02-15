This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.51. Today's forecasted…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Th…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may w…
This evening in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
This evening in Culpeper: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. S…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Culpeper people should be prepar…