Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

