Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph.