 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert