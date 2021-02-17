This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.42. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.51. Today's forecasted…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may w…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely h…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Mond…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…