Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.42. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST.