Culpeper's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
