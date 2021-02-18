 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A wintry mix in the evening will become lighter late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

