This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
