Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.