Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

