For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forec…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
For the drive home in Culpeper: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Monday, with tem…